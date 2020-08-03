Video

People with non life-threatening illnesses and injuries will have to call ahead before attending the emergency department at Wales' largest hospital from Wednesday.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board is launching the system - known as CAV 24/7 - in a bid to stop overcrowding and help with social distancing at the University Hospital of Wales.

CAV 24/7 will not replace 999 calls for emergencies, but will allow for a clinical assessment over the phone and, if needed, a slot in the emergency or minor injuries unit will be allocated.

Dr Sherard Le Maitre, clinical director for the project, said the scheme will be permanent and will be replicated in health boards across Wales