Devastated pet owner 'dumbfounded' by spaniel theft
Dog lover Grace Morgan was left "dumbfounded" when her six spaniels were taken by thieves.

The animals were taken from her Newport property in the early hours of Tuesday.

Gwent Police confirmed they are investigating the theft of a total of 12 spaniels.

But devastated owner Ms Morgan told BBC Wales she thought the true number could be higher.

  • 31 Jul 2020
