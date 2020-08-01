'I've had to walk away from friends due to racism'

Video

After years of friendship Natera Morris says she has had to distance herself from some friends after comments on social media.

The 24-year-old, from Cardiff, said the Black Lives Matter movement had "divided us" and brought up differences she never knew existed.

The death of American George Floyd in police custody has received global attention and provoked protests.

"It makes me feel really upset. It makes me think 'how did they really feel about me?' It's really difficult and it's not nice to have to throw away a long friendship over this but it is incredibly important to me," she said.