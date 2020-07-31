A helping hand high in the sky for rescue teams
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Baby shark' drones used in Gwynedd to help search and rescue teams

Remotely controlled drones will start helping search and rescue flights for the first time in the UK.

The aircraft - nicknamed "baby shark" by some - will support HM Coastguard operations from this weekend, patrolling skies over north Wales.

The trial follows three months of testing at the coastguard helicopter rescue base at Caernarfon in Gwynedd.

  • 31 Jul 2020
Go to next video: 'Wales weather' police drone launched