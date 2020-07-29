Rescuer relives double sea drama at Aberdyfi beach

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aberdyfi: Rescuer relives double sea drama at beach
A man has spoken about how he and his friends were involved in two rescues on a beach in Gwynedd.
RNLI volunteer Arwel Jones, 30, said he brought two teenage boys and man in his 20s back to shore.
One was resuscitated by his friend Drew Nickless on his windsurf board before all three were flown to hospital.
Then moments later another friend, Alun Edwards, went to the rescue of a woman and three teenage girls.
-
29 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window