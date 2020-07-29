Rescuer relives double sea drama at Aberdyfi beach

Video

A man has spoken about how he and his friends were involved in two rescues on a beach in Gwynedd.

RNLI volunteer Arwel Jones, 30, said he brought two teenage boys and man in his 20s back to shore.

One was resuscitated by his friend Drew Nickless on his windsurf board before all three were flown to hospital.

Then moments later another friend, Alun Edwards, went to the rescue of a woman and three teenage girls.