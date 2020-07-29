Burglar caught breaking into footballer's home

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cardiff City: Burglar broke into home of Sol Bamba
A burglar who raided a Cardiff City footballer's home has been ordered to carry out community service
Daniel Flynn, from Rhumney, Cardiff, was seen on CCTV smashing glass to get into Sol Bamba's house on 27 July 2019.
A Range Rover, a Louis Vuitton bag and Cartier watch were among the items taken.
The 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time, admitted burglary at Cardiff Crown Court and was sentenced to 180 hours.
-
29 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window