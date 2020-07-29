Burglar caught breaking into footballer's home

Video

A burglar who raided a Cardiff City footballer's home has been ordered to carry out community service

Daniel Flynn, from Rhumney, Cardiff, was seen on CCTV smashing glass to get into Sol Bamba's house on 27 July 2019.

A Range Rover, a Louis Vuitton bag and Cartier watch were among the items taken.

The 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time, admitted burglary at Cardiff Crown Court and was sentenced to 180 hours.