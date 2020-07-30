A dual carriageway is now an al fresco dining area
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cardiff’s Castle Street has been turned into an al fresco dining area

One of Cardiff’s busiest streets has been turned into an al fresco dining space because of coronavirus.

There will be 240 seats in Castle Street where people can order through an app.

Pubs, cafes, restaurants and bars cannot reopen indoors in Wales until 3 August.

Cardiff councillor Caro Wild said: “It’s daft for us not to consider how to make better use of this space.”

  • 30 Jul 2020
Go to next video: The gravedigger’s truth: Hidden coronavirus deaths