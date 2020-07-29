Video

A six-year-old girl has said described how she tried to swim to the surface of a pool when she fell more than 100ft (30m) down a waterfall.

Phoebe was pulled from the water with hardly any injuries, despite being washed over the top and falling in what rescuers called "a genuine accident".

Her family, from near Chester, had been visiting Ceunant Mawr waterfall near Llanberis, Gwynedd, when the accident happened.

"I fell in, sunk to the bottom, I saw fish and I started to cough," said Phoebe.

"I was trying to swim, but I couldn't. I was scared."

Her mother's partner Liam Bolland, who jumped into the water to try to save her, said it was remarkable she only had bruises following the fall.