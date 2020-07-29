E-Scooters: Will you be using them in Wales?
E-scooters: Will you be using them in Wales?

Electric scooters can now be legally hired in some parts of the UK - but are not available in Wales yet.

Backers say its a green way to help people commute, especially when coronavirus restrictions have hit public transport.

The Welsh Government says it is in discussion on trials in Wales.

But there's a warning from charities that any introduction of e-scooters must not come at a cost to the safety and independence of disabled people.

