E-scooters: Will you be using them in Wales?
Electric scooters can now be legally hired in some parts of the UK - but are not available in Wales yet.
Backers say its a green way to help people commute, especially when coronavirus restrictions have hit public transport.
The Welsh Government says it is in discussion on trials in Wales.
But there's a warning from charities that any introduction of e-scooters must not come at a cost to the safety and independence of disabled people.
29 Jul 2020
