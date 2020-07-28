Green, blue or white: Secrets of the Gorsedd garb
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Green, blue or white: Secrets of the Eisteddfod Gorsedd garb

Every year the list of new names of those invited to the Gorsedd of the Bards is announced.

The colourful organisation, with its druid-like robes, recognises those who have contributed to the arts, science, music and sport in the Welsh language.

And each of the different coloured garments they wear tells you a little bit more about why they are in the Gorsedd.

  • 28 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Eisteddfod honour for Alex Jones