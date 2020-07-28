Green, blue or white: Secrets of the Gorsedd garb

Media player
Green, blue or white: Secrets of the Eisteddfod Gorsedd garb
Every year the list of new names of those invited to the Gorsedd of the Bards is announced.
The colourful organisation, with its druid-like robes, recognises those who have contributed to the arts, science, music and sport in the Welsh language.
And each of the different coloured garments they wear tells you a little bit more about why they are in the Gorsedd.
28 Jul 2020
