NHS staff thank public for support during pandemic

Coronavirus: NHS staff and key workers thank public for support
Former Wales rugby international Robin McBryde has narrated a video of NHS staff and key workers to thank the public for support during the pandemic.
It was the idea of Llŷn Peninsula GP Eilir Hughes and nurse Rhys Jones.
Mc Bryde said: “We were working flat out, but so were other key workers. Society didn’t come to a complete standstill. We couldn’t have functioned without them.
“But also the public did their bit here too. The NHS was protected, and they did that.”
28 Jul 2020
