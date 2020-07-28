Video

A community is rallying around a family and their neighbours whose homes need rebuilding after an explosion.

Residents in Seven Sisters, Neath Port Talbot, have pledged to help after two of the homeowners, without insurance, face rebuilding their properties after the blast last month.

South Wales Police said the cause of the blast, which led to the evacuation of 14 houses, was most likely ageing LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) equipment and environmental conditions.

Jess Williams, 31, and her two sons were injured in the blast in Church Road on 24 June.

The boys, aged two and five, are now recovering with family.

But family friend Brian Morris told BBC Wales Ms Williams is likely to remain in intensive care in Morriston Hospital for "quite some time".