Chris Needs: His final farewell

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chris Needs: BBC Radio Wales broadcaster's final farewell
The radio broadcaster Chris Needs has died at the age of 66.
He had hosted his evening show on BBC Radio Wales for 18 years, and died from a heart condition on Sunday.
The presenter from Cwmafan, Neath Port Talbot, was also a classical pianist and actor, and was awarded an MBE in 2005.
He made his final unexpected farewell from the "Friendly Garden" on Friday.
-
27 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-53560316/chris-needs-bbc-radio-wales-broadcaster-s-final-farewellRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window