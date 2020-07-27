Chris Needs: His final farewell
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chris Needs: BBC Radio Wales broadcaster's final farewell

The radio broadcaster Chris Needs has died at the age of 66.

He had hosted his evening show on BBC Radio Wales for 18 years, and died from a heart condition on Sunday.

The presenter from Cwmafan, Neath Port Talbot, was also a classical pianist and actor, and was awarded an MBE in 2005.

He made his final unexpected farewell from the "Friendly Garden" on Friday.

  • 27 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Chris Needs 'a giant of Welsh radio' dies