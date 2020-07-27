X Factor star's tribute to 'National Treasure'

Video

Singer Rhydian Roberts has joined Bonnie Tyler and BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James in paying tribute to broadcaster Chris Needs.

The BBC Radio Wales presenter died at the age of 66 from a heart condition after a short illness.

He joined the station in 1996 and hosted his nightly show for 18 years, cultivating a loyal audience, many of whom became members of his "Garden" - a listeners' club.

"He loved his fan base and his listeners who relied on him a lot," said Mr Roberts.

"Many of us loved him. He's obviously a national treasure and a brilliant broadcaster."