Back in the beauty business for salons

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Beauty salons in Wales reopen
Doors have been reopening at beauty salons, nail bars and tattoo parlours across Wales, as part of the latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
The businesses follow hairdressers and barbers, which have been able to operate since 13 July.
Customers have described it as being "like Christmas" after months without their favourite beauty treatments.
But those returning will find strict hygiene regimes in place to combat coronavirus.
-
27 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window