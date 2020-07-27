Back in the beauty business for salons
Coronavirus: Beauty salons in Wales reopen

Doors have been reopening at beauty salons, nail bars and tattoo parlours across Wales, as part of the latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The businesses follow hairdressers and barbers, which have been able to operate since 13 July.

Customers have described it as being "like Christmas" after months without their favourite beauty treatments.

But those returning will find strict hygiene regimes in place to combat coronavirus.

