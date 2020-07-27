Tattoo parlours reopen in Wales

Video

Tattoo parlours are reopening across Wales from Monday in the latest relaxation of coronavirus regulations.

Jules Lee, who runs Jules Tattoos in Bangor, reopened at midnight in order to continue a tattoo for a client interrupted by lockdown back in March.

She said: "We have to keep everything clean, which we normally do anyway.

"We have to wear more PPE, even though we wear PPE as well on a regular basis."

Clients have to make appointments, with no more walk-ins from the street allowed.