Chris Needs 'a giant of Welsh radio' dies

Tributes have been paid to BBC Radio Wales presenter Chris Needs, who has died suddenly at the age of 68.

He joined the station in 1996 and hosted his nightly show for 18 years, cultivating a loyal audience, many of whom became members of his "Garden" - a listeners' club.

He was described as a "giant of Welsh radio" and a "one off".

The presenter from Cwmafan, Neath Port Talbot, was also a classical pianist and actor. Here is an interview with him back in 2005 when he was awarded an MBE for his broadcasting and charity work.