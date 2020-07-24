'I was over the moon' to go back to school

Video

Almost 40% of pupils invited to attend reopened schools in Wales did not go, Welsh Government figures reveal.

From 29 June, pupils returned in phases for "check in, catch up and prepare" sessions ahead of a full reopening in September.

Numbers attending at any given time have been limited because of social distancing measures and parents have not been fined for non-attendance.

Children have admitted that although they "liked" going back, they were "nervous" in returning to the classroom.