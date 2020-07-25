'Not seeing my family for seven years is not easy'

Video

A refugee who played for Wales in the Homeless World Cup has relived his perilous journey across Europe as a teenager.

Mujahed Aqlan, now 23, had to flee Yemen in 2014 when, at the age of 15, his family were threatened by Houthi rebels fighting in the bloody civil war.

He has recounted trembling with fear at the prospect of squeezing himself under a lorry in his quest to make it to the UK.

Now 23 and living in Cardiff, 'Muj' said he has not seen his family in seven years and has spoken of the elation he felt when he knew his family were alive after he lost contact with them for three years.