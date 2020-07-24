Hari home after two Christmases in hospital

Video

A four-year-old boy had a very special send-off as he left hospital after a 28-month stay.

Hari Jones from Caernarfon in Gwynedd has myotubular myopathy, which means the muscles he uses to breathe and swallow do not work so he needs to be continually be on oxygen.

His father Michael Jones said Hari had spent so much time at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool he had developed a Scouse accent.

Mr Jones himself spent 14 months in hospital in Manchester after developing a liver clot.

Hari was given a special farewell with a guard of honour by Merseyside Police as he left on Tuesday.