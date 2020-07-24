Media player
'Huge' pod of dolphins caught on camera off Milford Haven
Nicky Michelmore could not believe her eyes when she caught as many as 40 dolphins on camera.
She was on her boat off the coast of Milford Haven, near St Anne's Head, on Monday, when the “huge” pod came alongside.
Some were accompanied by their young, known as calves. The mammals swam with the boat for about 40 minutes.
“We could hear them clicking and whistling as they breached the sides of our boat,” Nicky, from Tenby, said.
24 Jul 2020
