Rural Wales feels the coronavirus pinch
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Rural Wales feels the economic pinch

Rural Wales is feeling the economic pinch of the coronavirus outbreak, say food bank charities and poverty researchers.

Groups running food banks across Ceredigion say they have seen large increases in the number of families relying on their services.

Social policy researchers say there has also been a 3% increase in recorded child poverty in the county.

Bangor University's Hefin Gwilym said the picture was "very, very bleak".

  • 23 Jul 2020
Go to next video: 'We're all struggling' on disadvantaged estate