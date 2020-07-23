'It absolutely crushed me'

Video

When 20-year-old student Cerys Evans lost her father unexpectedly, she also had to pick up the funeral bill.

Without a real income, and studying full-time at the University of South Wales, she had hoped to get UK government help with the costs.

But it soon became clear the Caerphilly student was not eligible for the Funeral Expenses Payment benefit.

She is now calling for a change in the law preventing students from accessing the funds.

UK officials said Funeral Expenses Payments were only available to those on "qualifying benefits".