Coronavirus: Campsite prepares for tourism reopening
Holiday hotspots are making preparations to provide social distancing for when tourism reopens across Wales.
One campsite, which is allowed to fully open this weekend, said it had been "inundated" with enquiries.
Phillipa George, from Heritage Coast Camping said more people wanted to take holidays in the UK.
However there are some concerns over the volume of visitors and social distancing in some places.
22 Jul 2020
