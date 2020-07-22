Calls for clear mental health plan after lockdown
A consultant psychologist has warned that people who did not access mental health support during lockdown could now be overwhelmed by "layered" issues.

Dr Bob Colgate, from Bridgend's Princess of Wales Hospital, said the demand for services "changed abruptly", while people faced isolation and financial worries.

Mental health charity Hafal has called for a clear plan on mental health after lockdown.

The Welsh Government said it already provided "clear information" and the NHS had to prepare for a potential second peak.

