Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Huge challenge' to make all homes energy efficient
Jobs could be created by making energy-saving improvements to thousands of old homes, it has been claimed.
Better insulation and the latest energy-efficient technology could cut bills and help tackle climate change.
Christopher Jofeh, chairman of Decarbonisation of Homes in Wales Advisory Group, said it would be a huge challenge.
The Welsh Government said housing had an important role in the "green recovery" after Covid-19.
-
21 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window