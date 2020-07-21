'Huge challenge' to make all homes energy efficient
Jobs could be created by making energy-saving improvements to thousands of old homes, it has been claimed.

Better insulation and the latest energy-efficient technology could cut bills and help tackle climate change.

Christopher Jofeh, chairman of Decarbonisation of Homes in Wales Advisory Group, said it would be a huge challenge.

The Welsh Government said housing had an important role in the "green recovery" after Covid-19.

