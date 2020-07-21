Call first before attending A&E for non-emergencies
Video

Health Minister Vaughan Gething says patients with a non-life threatening illness or injury will have to call before going to Wales' biggest A&E department.

They will be assessed remotely and given a time slot for the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff if needed.

Hospital bosses feel overcrowded waiting rooms would provide an "unacceptable" risk to patients from coronavirus.

