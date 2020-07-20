Watersports centre hopes for capital's reservoirs
Watersports centre hopes for Lisvane and Llanishen

Sailing, paddleboarding and other watersports could be coming to two Cardiff reservoirs.

Welsh Water has submitted a pre-planning application for new facilities at Lisvane and Llanishen reservoirs to Cardiff Council.

The plans include a watersports centre offering a range of activities and a visitor hub with café.

It follows three years of talks with the community, the Reservoir Action Group and Natural Resources Wales.

