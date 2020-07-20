Watersports centre hopes for capital's reservoirs

Media player
Watersports centre hopes for Lisvane and Llanishen
Sailing, paddleboarding and other watersports could be coming to two Cardiff reservoirs.
Welsh Water has submitted a pre-planning application for new facilities at Lisvane and Llanishen reservoirs to Cardiff Council.
The plans include a watersports centre offering a range of activities and a visitor hub with café.
It follows three years of talks with the community, the Reservoir Action Group and Natural Resources Wales.
