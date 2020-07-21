Media player
Coronavirus: The cinemas unlikely to be opening on time
Only a "few, if any" cinemas will open in Wales next week because of restrictions on how they can operate, a trade association has said.
Cinemas have been given permission to reopen on 27 July.
However, guidance says they will not be able to sell any food and there is no concession on easing social distancing rules.
Phil Clapp, chief executive of the UK Cinema Association, said has called for the guidance to be relaxed.
A Welsh Government spokesman said it was working with the association.
