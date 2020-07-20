Key workers 'struggling' over summer childcare

Video

Key workers say they are struggling to find childcare as school hubs shut for the summer holidays.

Only four councils have said they will continue to offer care for school-aged children in hubs.

And with many holiday clubs cancelled and grandparents often out of the picture due to lockdown restrictions, parents say it is a "scramble".

Dentist and mother-of-three Nia Patten was disappointed when childcare ended in Cardiff in the summer holidays.

The council said it was sorry for any misunderstanding but it had flagged up that childcare was not continuing during the break.