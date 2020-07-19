Tickets issued as hundreds park on Snowdonia roads

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Parking tickets issued as 500 park on Snowdonia roads
Parking tickets have been issued after hundreds of cars parked along Snowdonia roads, some forcing traffic into single file.
About 500 cars were parked along the national park's roads in north Wales.
Snowdonia National Park Authority warned visitors that many car parks were full and urged them not to park along the roadsides.
North Wales Police asked drivers to park responsibly and safely.
-
19 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-53465237/parking-tickets-issued-as-500-park-on-snowdonia-roadsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window