Tickets issued as hundreds park on Snowdonia roads
Parking tickets have been issued after hundreds of cars parked along Snowdonia roads, some forcing traffic into single file.

About 500 cars were parked along the national park's roads in north Wales.

Snowdonia National Park Authority warned visitors that many car parks were full and urged them not to park along the roadsides.

North Wales Police asked drivers to park responsibly and safely.

  • 19 Jul 2020
