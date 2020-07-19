Drakeford confirms handover plan at 70

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford will not 'serve whole Senedd term'
Wales' first minister has confirmed he does not plan to serve a full term if Labour wins the 2021 election.
But Mark Drakeford said he did hope to lead the Welsh Government "well into" it.
The 65-year-old said his 70th birthday might "be time for somebody else to have a chance".
Mr Drakeford has been in charge since 2018, after taking over from Carwyn Jones.
-
19 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-53463897/wales-first-minister-mark-drakeford-will-not-serve-whole-senedd-termRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window