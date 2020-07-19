Drakeford confirms handover plan at 70
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford will not 'serve whole Senedd term'

Wales' first minister has confirmed he does not plan to serve a full term if Labour wins the 2021 election.

But Mark Drakeford said he did hope to lead the Welsh Government "well into" it.

The 65-year-old said his 70th birthday might "be time for somebody else to have a chance".

Mr Drakeford has been in charge since 2018, after taking over from Carwyn Jones.

  • 19 Jul 2020
