'Invest in childcare' for pandemic recovery call

Investment in childcare is needed so more people can return to work, a leading gender-equality charity says.
Chwarae Teg is calling for "a more equal and more balanced" economic recovery after the pandemic.
Oxfam Cymru said women pick up a greater proportion of unpaid childcare.
Marged Davies, who owns a beauty salon in Carmarthen and is mother to three-year-old Gruff, said it has been a struggle.
18 Jul 2020
