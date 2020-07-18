'Invest in childcare' for pandemic recovery call
Childcare investment call for Covid-19 economic recovery

Investment in childcare is needed so more people can return to work, a leading gender-equality charity says.

Chwarae Teg is calling for "a more equal and more balanced" economic recovery after the pandemic.

Oxfam Cymru said women pick up a greater proportion of unpaid childcare.

Marged Davies, who owns a beauty salon in Carmarthen and is mother to three-year-old Gruff, said it has been a struggle.

