M4 relief road: 'Motorway charge may be necessary'
Motorists who use the M4 motorway in south-east Wales may need to be charged in the future, a panel of experts says.
But better public transport is needed before such a charge is introduced, the chairman of the South East Wales Transport Commission has said.
"We are anxious we should have alternatives in place before asking them to pay," said Lord Terrence Burns.
Lord Burns suggested a number of new railway stations between Severn Tunnel Junction and Cardiff could help encourage commuters to ditch the car for the train.
16 Jul 2020
