'Smiles all round' for care home family reunion

Video

"We've never been ones for crying or tears, but it's just happiness," Jean Emanuel said after seeing her granddaughter face-to-face for the first time in months.

She celebrated her 90th birthday in Y Plas care home in Felinfoel, Carmarthenshire - but her family were unable to join her because of coronavirus restrictions.

Council-owned care homes in the county have now been able to welcome family back for visits, while following strict procedures including maintaining social distancing.

Ms Emanuel had been keeping in touch with video calls but her granddaughter Clare Hale said: "As soon as we knew we'd have an opportunity to meet, it was smiles all round."