Coronavirus in Wales: Shielders 'can gradually resume day-to-day life'
Wales' chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton says people advised to self-isolate may be allowed to go to work, school or the shops from 16 August.
Around 130,000 people in Wales with underlying health conditions have been urged to stay indoors since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to protect themselves.
Dr Atherton told the Welsh Government's daily briefing the measures would be kept under review in case of a rise in transmission levels.
16 Jul 2020
