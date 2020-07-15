Media player
Wild animals banned from circuses in Wales
A new law banning the use of wild animals in travelling circuses has been passed by the Welsh Parliament.
Scotland and England have already forbidden the use of wild animals in visiting shows.
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said the ban was "overdue" and the legislation represented a "significant step forwards for wild animals in Wales and beyond".
But Thomas Chipperfield, thought to be Britain's last lion tamer, called the move "illiberal".
15 Jul 2020
