The exercise class where everyone has had Covid-19

Coronavirus: Exercise class where everyone had Covid-19
It looks like any other exercise class, but this is no ordinary workout - everyone here at the Velodrome in Newport has been seriously ill with Covid-19 and a fair few almost died..
Some are putting in the hard yards on treadmills, others are working up a sweat on exercise bikes, and in the corner a young man is kicking a punch-bag with skill and force.
16 Jul 2020
