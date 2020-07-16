The exercise class where everyone has had Covid-19
It looks like any other exercise class, but this is no ordinary workout - everyone here at the Velodrome in Newport has been seriously ill with Covid-19 and a fair few almost died..

Some are putting in the hard yards on treadmills, others are working up a sweat on exercise bikes, and in the corner a young man is kicking a punch-bag with skill and force.

