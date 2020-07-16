'I just want to be able to do what I love'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Call to include stand-up comedy in arts funding
It would be "snobbery" not to include comedy in a funding package to help the struggling arts industry, comedians say.
They have called on the Welsh Government to support the industry with its £59m arts bailout package.
Comedian Ignacio Lopez says he got to the point of being able to support himself by doing "what I love", but a year's worth of bookings disappeared almost overnight.
The Welsh Government said it was seeking to meet the needs of the arts sector.
-
16 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-53422857/coronavirus-call-to-include-stand-up-comedy-in-arts-fundingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window