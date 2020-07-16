'I just want to be able to do what I love'

Video

It would be "snobbery" not to include comedy in a funding package to help the struggling arts industry, comedians say.

They have called on the Welsh Government to support the industry with its £59m arts bailout package.

Comedian Ignacio Lopez says he got to the point of being able to support himself by doing "what I love", but a year's worth of bookings disappeared almost overnight.

The Welsh Government said it was seeking to meet the needs of the arts sector.