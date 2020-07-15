Media player
Man sentenced in Vietnam for Newport killing
A man has been sentenced in Vietnam 14 years after killing a man in Wales.
Tran Nguyen died at Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital in 2006 after being brought in beaten and unconscious.
Tu Minh Le, 47, who had fled to Vietnam, was sentenced to 12 years for unlawful killing at the People's Court of Hung Yen Province on Tuesday.
Three men were sentenced for the 44-year-old's manslaughter at Cardiff Crown Court in 2008.
15 Jul 2020
