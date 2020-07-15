'I could be a mess and they wouldn't know'

Video

"I could be a mess on the floor crying my eyes out, not knowing what to do, and they wouldn't know"

That is the fear of new mother Katie Jones, from Porthcawl, who has not been seen by a health visitor since her son George was born just before lockdown.

She is just one of many new parents who have felt "socially isolated" and "forgotten" during the pandemic and left unaware of how to get help, the National Childbirth Trust has claimed.

The Welsh Government said perinatal community services had continued through the pandemic.

But there have been calls for better support in the event of a second lockdown.