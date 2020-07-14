'Open and honest' debate on tax and investment

Video

The leader of Plaid Cymru says he want to be "open and honest" with the public in Wales when it comes to tackling issues such as poverty and social care.

Adam Price has been setting out some of the policies his party will focus on in their election manifesto for 2021.

"We certainly will need to raise additional revenue to enable us to do things that we've talked about for so long," said Mr Price.

The party wants to introduce free childcare and a weekly £35 support payment for children, as well as a national health and care service.

Mr Price believes it would allow parents to go back to work, create "up to 3,000" jobs and boost thousands of incomes.