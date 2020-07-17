How Rockfield influenced Ozzy, Oasis and Coldplay

Video

Some of the world's greatest rocks stars have paid homage to a Welsh recording studio that helped launch their careers.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Oasis singer Liam Gallagher and Black Sabbath hell-raiser Ozzy Osbourne all recorded at Rockfield Studios near Monmouth at the start of their career.

"Musical Hogwarts" is how Coldplay singer Martin described it, while Oasis bad boy Gallagher said it was like "the Big Brother House with tunes" - but for Prince of Darkness Osbourne it was the birthplace of heavy metal.

