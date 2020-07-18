Video

Much was expected of an upcoming band called Coldplay at the end of the last millennium but they were under pressure to turn that expectation into something more tangible.

Frontman Chris Martin knew their time at Rockfield Studios was a "a make or break session" as the former cleaners had "one shot" at the big time in one of their first recording sessions.

Luckily for the band, the sky was clear for at least part of their sessions recording debut album Parachutes - as immortality was created.

"We were recording Shiver and went outside for a breather and it was so beautiful outside," recalls Martin.

"All four of us were outside and Ken Nelson, our producer, said look up there lads - and he literally said 'look at the stars' which is the first line of the song.

