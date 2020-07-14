'This will help first-time buyers and home movers'

Video

About 80% of house sales in Wales will be exempt from paying tax after the decision to change land transaction tax.

The figure at which the tax which replaced stamp duty becomes payable will rise from £180,000 to £250,000 from 27 July until the end of March 2021.

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said the tax break would not include buy-to-let or second homes but would help "those moving up the ladder and first-time buyers".

"The decision will not only provide support to home buyers, it also frees up some £30m to invest as a direct stimulus to the house-building industry."