Lack of diversity in Welsh arts is 'scary'
There is a "scary" lack of diversity in the Welsh arts, according to a young theatre producer.
Nicole May said change was needed "now, because when else are we going to do it?"
Only 17 black, Asian and minority ethnic people had senior managerial positions in organisations regulated and funded by the Arts Council of Wales, figures show.
The council has admitted it is "failing to meet the mark" when it comes to equality in the arts and would create a new senior role with a mandate to "drive change" within the organisation.
14 Jul 2020
