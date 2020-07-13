50,000 hospitality jobs 'at risk' says hotel boss

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 50,000 hospitality jobs 'at risk' says Celtic Manor boss
As many as 50,000 jobs in the Welsh hospitality could be at risk due to coronavirus, says the man running Newport's Celtic Manor Resort.
It announced plans last week to make 450 staff redundant - almost half its workforce.
One union described the move as "short sighted and cruel".
But chief executive Ian Edwards has told BBC Wales he fears up to 40% of posts in the wider industry are now under threat.
13 Jul 2020
