Reopened zoo 'feared for its existence'

A zoo and its residents have been welcoming visitors back for the first time since March.

But Welsh Mountain Zoo chief executive Nick Jackson said the Colwyn Bay attraction was "not out of the woods yet" and had lost about £720,000 in income in three and a half months.

Local resident Diane Jones was one of the first people through the doors with her family.

She said: "I've been coming here since I was little and I just love the zoo."