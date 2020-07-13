'I feel three stone lighter after haircut'

Video

"Now I feel cleaner - and three stones lighter."

This was Dewi Voyle's conclusion after having his first haircut since lockdown began.

He was the first customer through the door at TC Unisex Hair Salon in Pontypridd on Monday.

Jayne Mayo from Mountain Ash was equally pleased to have a cut and colour.

"I'm a different person," she said. "I've got my colour and curls back."

Hairdressers and barbers are able to offer appointment-only cuts, colour and perms, but other services like trimming beards and eyebrows are out for the moment.

Staff have to wear PPE and things like hot drinks and magazines are not allowed for the time being.