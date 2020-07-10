Confused about what you can do when? This should help
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Wales' lockdown restrictions roadmap laid out

If you are still confused over which restrictions will ease and when - this should help.

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford announced a roadmap for the next few weeks on Friday.

It includes dates for when beauty salons, playgrounds and indoor hospitality can open.

  • 10 Jul 2020
Go to next video: ‘How can I tell if I have the symptoms of coronavirus?’