Confused about what you can do when? This should help

Coronavirus: Wales' lockdown restrictions roadmap laid out
If you are still confused over which restrictions will ease and when - this should help.
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford announced a roadmap for the next few weeks on Friday.
It includes dates for when beauty salons, playgrounds and indoor hospitality can open.
10 Jul 2020
